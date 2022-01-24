 Skip to content

Mud and Blood update for 24 January 2022

MNB 0.3.0e hotfix

Good day folks, urb here,

While I'm working on 0.3.1 it was brought to my attention that some folks out there had issues with the classic mode button in the main menu. This would only affect folks who bought the game post 0.3.0.

After some investigation, it appears that a player that had a fresh profile and clicked the classic game button would trigger an empty map and non-responsive troops. This is now fixed.

If for some reason your classic game save is still messy just head in option -> reset profile this will now definitely resolve the issue.

Thanks to the community for being on top of this and my apologies for those who couldn't access their daily dose of unfair random brutality.

Respectfully,

urb

