Skullborn Playtest update for 24 January 2022

bug fixes, update v0.0.25 January 23, 2022

January 23, 2022

  • Figured out why server was crashing and made changes to hopefully prevent it from happening again 🤞
  • Fixed "quantum realm" bug that occurred when players were teleporting short distances
  • Fixed grass appearing in the air after teleporting
  • Edit button will now only show up when clicking on bones that can be edited (has armor) in inventory
  • fixed bug that prevented players from editing crafted items in chunks where there is a village
  • fixed bug that dropped blocks when dragging and dropping antlers out of inventory

