- Figured out why server was crashing and made changes to hopefully prevent it from happening again 🤞
- Fixed "quantum realm" bug that occurred when players were teleporting short distances
- Fixed grass appearing in the air after teleporting
- Edit button will now only show up when clicking on bones that can be edited (has armor) in inventory
- fixed bug that prevented players from editing crafted items in chunks where there is a village
- fixed bug that dropped blocks when dragging and dropping antlers out of inventory
Skullborn Playtest update for 24 January 2022
bug fixes, update v0.0.25 January 23, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update