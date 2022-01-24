- Added back audio effects via dropdown picker
- Importing older .dxc songs that were saved with more than 16 different instruments now
load by dropping the excess instruments and displaying a notice.
- Additional audio node cleanup (should improve performance and reduce sound glitching on some song/SoundFont combinations).
- Added account ID info in About panel to help with account support questions.
DanielX.net Paint Composer update for 24 January 2022
0.5.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8071867
Windows Content Depot 1208554
macOS Content Depot 1208555
Linux Content Depot 1208556
Changed depots in beta branch