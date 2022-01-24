 Skip to content

DanielX.net Paint Composer update for 24 January 2022

0.5.8

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added back audio effects via dropdown picker

  • Importing older .dxc songs that were saved with more than 16 different instruments now

    load by dropping the excess instruments and displaying a notice.
  • Additional audio node cleanup (should improve performance and reduce sound glitching on some song/SoundFont combinations).
  • Added account ID info in About panel to help with account support questions.

