Small Update 1/23/22

Substepped Physics.

-This is a pretty big change that will affect all of the physics in the game. before physics were adjusted for delta time, but 30 big forces will have a different effect to 120 small forces, resulting in substantially different disc flights at different framerates. now the physics is separated from the framerate, resulting in smoother flight for the majority of players

-The big effect is now everyone will see the same result for each throw, whether at 30 or 144 fps

General Changes

-swapped over to new logo + new flag on the baskets

-reduced nose down on putts, resulting in flatter flights

-some changes to make tap ins more reliable

Woohoo! cant wait for yall to try it, disc flight looks better than ever. this will also give me a good base to make further changes to the physics, with more predictable results along a range of conditions

Rob