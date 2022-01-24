 Skip to content

Spooky Typing: The Ghost Plague update for 24 January 2022

Bugfix - No more locking on chest before it's on screen

Hi! We discovered that the chests outside the screen were locking typing, so sometimes the player needed to press ESC typing the actual word in-screen. We already fixed that, thank you guys for reporting it!

Changed files in this update

Spooky Typing Windows Depot 1791871
  • Loading history…
Spooky Typing Linux Depot 1791872
  • Loading history…
Spooky Typing Mac Depot 1791873
  • Loading history…
