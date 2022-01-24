Hi! We discovered that the chests outside the screen were locking typing, so sometimes the player needed to press ESC typing the actual word in-screen. We already fixed that, thank you guys for reporting it!
Spooky Typing: The Ghost Plague update for 24 January 2022
Bugfix - No more locking on chest before it's on screen
