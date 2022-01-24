 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 24 January 2022

Version 0.92.3192 update announcement:

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The unlock treasure interface will automatically disappear after it appears, and there will be no conflict with the talent interface popped up after playing boss.

  2. Add handle key modification function in the setting interface. Click and mouse to modify the key to add sprint, open the talent interface, open the backpack, and translate.

  3. Fix the problem that the task of killing the bottom elite and boss can not be completed due to the loss of labels of some monsters.

  4. When repairing a multiplayer game, the player's archive is abnormal.

  5. Fix the bug that players do not transmit after 5-1 challenge is enabled.

  6. Repair the abyss eye's escape from the scene caused by player's card position or special attack of big sword.

  7. The "give up game" function is removed from the client, and now only the server is allowed to "give up the game".

  8. Fix some text errors.

  9. Fix the bug that cannot be obtained by the water of life client.

  10. Fixing some weapon entries is a problem of fixed damage.

  11. Fixed the bug that some weapon skills could not trigger bloodthirsty stunt.

  12. Fixed the invalid movement speed and damage reduction talents of big sword attack.

  13. Fix the problem that the big sword sucks people, the sword shield pushes people, and the black hole sucks people. It is effective for the eye of the abyss.

  14. Fix the problem that players get stuck in some scenes.

  15. Fixed the thunder ball problem that the eye of the abyss cannot be seen in multiplayer games.

  16. Increase the maximum number of blood bottles purchased by merchants.

  17. Adjust the special attack sound effect of sword and shield.

  18. Improve the drawing and cutting animation.

  19. Adjust the attributes of monsters in later stages and adjust the attributes of monsters in high difficulty.

  20. Delete the redundant attack vibration in the setting interface.

  21. Temporarily delete the ship's checkpoint.

  22. Lengthen the invincible time of falling to the ground and getting up.

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
