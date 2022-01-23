Update Notes for January 23rd

- Change dragon spear element type to fire.
- Increase polearm power attack force.
- Small bug fixes and quality of life changes.
- Heal companions when finishing a staged quest.
- Add infinity symbol to shops for infinite items.
- Make path to Sky Citadel more obvious.
Watcher Chronicles update for 23 January 2022
