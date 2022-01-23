 Skip to content

Watcher Chronicles update for 23 January 2022

Update Notes for January 23rd

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change dragon spear element type to fire.
  • Increase polearm power attack force.
  • Small bug fixes and quality of life changes.
  • Heal companions when finishing a staged quest.
  • Add infinity symbol to shops for infinite items.
  • Make path to Sky Citadel more obvious.

