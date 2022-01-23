1/23/22 Update 2.3.4

Lawless Lands,

Greetings, lawless legends!

This update fixes some issues regarding certain skills which were recently reported.

The skills affected by this strange bug all seem to be the signature skills that have variable healing. For some reason, the value is always put back to 0, so no healing is done. I tried setting everything up exactly like the mend healing skill or a potion, but for some reason, it just isn't working. I have been fighting it for 3 hours, but now I decided to just rework those few skills a little bit.

Instead of healing off of a variance between a min and a max, the skills now heal a percentage of the character's total health as well as a flat integer value. In practice, this should actually make them a little stronger and they'll also scale now (to be better) as your characters level up and gains health bonuses.

Check out the change log below!

Update 2.3.4 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed Signature Skills (Healing Related) so they can no longer miss

Changes & Additions:

-Signature Skills (Healing Related) now always heal a percentage plus a flat value. This is to avoid having to rewrite huge portions of code to just make this one issue be solved.

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː