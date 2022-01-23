 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 23 January 2022

Bugfix release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Someone's waiting for you -- new reminders for things that are easy to forget.

  • The game now keeps track of your physical punishments from various organisations.

  • -- No historical data though.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a bug with missing text in the kills section of public character bios.

  • Fixed a bug with the new dead crew mechanics.

  • A few more typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
