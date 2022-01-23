-
Someone's waiting for you -- new reminders for things that are easy to forget.
The game now keeps track of your physical punishments from various organisations.
-- No historical data though.
New artwork.
Fixed a bug with missing text in the kills section of public character bios.
Fixed a bug with the new dead crew mechanics.
A few more typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 23 January 2022
Bugfix release
