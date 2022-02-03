Halo Infinite Update: February 3, 2022

We’ve deployed an update that should address the issues impacting Big Team Battle matchmaking.

Thanks to player feedback, there are also some improvements to the Big Team Battle experience included in this update. For example, Pelicans will deliver heavy vehicles such as M808 Scorpions and Wraiths earlier and more frequently throughout the match. Additionally, players should always be able to identify members of their Fireteam in-game.

Jump back into the epic 12v12 action with these updates and enjoy a variety of exciting modes on large-scale maps. To read full patch notes, please head on over to the Halo Support site, aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUpdate for full details.

If you encounter any issues while playing, please be sure to let us know on the Halo Support site (aka.ms/HaloSupport) by submitting a ticket.