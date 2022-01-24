We have made some performance improvements for the game.
We will continue to improve the game's performance in the future, but for this patch, we have reduced the load since certain Mac machines were having trouble progressing due to the high load rate.
In addition to the above, we have also made other minor adjustments, such as fixing the music to play in MV events.
We hope you will continue to enjoy NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD.
NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE update for 24 January 2022
Patch note （2022/01/24）
