Breadbox update for 23 January 2022

Update - Numpad navigation mode and additional keyboard layouts

Numpad now has two modes, a numeric mode and a navigation mode.

Switch between modes by pressing Numlock-key.

Added Norwegian and Danish to keyboard layout selection.

