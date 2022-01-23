Patch 1.18

-
Fixed a bug where multiple virus infections were spreading to a single enemy (instead of refreshing the timer)
Fixed a general bug where the Assassin challenge was disabling scrap drops from enemies permanently.
Fixed a bug where some enemy bullets were travelling significantly slower than expected.
Fixed a bug where the homing missiles were not exploding correctly.
