Metallophobia update for 23 January 2022

Patch 1.18

Patch 1.18 · Build 8071123 · 23 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where multiple virus infections were spreading to a single enemy (instead of refreshing the timer)

  • Fixed a general bug where the Assassin challenge was disabling scrap drops from enemies permanently.

  • Fixed a bug where some enemy bullets were travelling significantly slower than expected.

  • Fixed a bug where the homing missiles were not exploding correctly.

