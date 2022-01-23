 Skip to content

Anomalous update for 23 January 2022

Patch 5.3.4

Patch 5.3.4 · Build 8071050 · Last edited 23 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ledge climbing system has been redone mostly. Player will not be able to climb out of levels.
  • Wooden Barriers are not blocking players on loading game
  • Torch lighting modified to not be overly bright but rather larger and softer
  • E1M7 a useless jump pad removed in the main meat room
  • Random extra player actor removed from E1M9
  • Various minor missing texture fixes in different levels

