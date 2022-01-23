- Ledge climbing system has been redone mostly. Player will not be able to climb out of levels.
- Wooden Barriers are not blocking players on loading game
- Torch lighting modified to not be overly bright but rather larger and softer
- E1M7 a useless jump pad removed in the main meat room
- Random extra player actor removed from E1M9
- Various minor missing texture fixes in different levels
Anomalous update for 23 January 2022
Patch 5.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update