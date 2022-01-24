Version 717: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

This build focuses on bug fixes among several different systems that are being pulled into the game.

On the user facing side, this build will not have a lot of user facing fixes, but a lot of work went into the developer/admin side of the game to help improve our workflow during this patch so some patch notes will allude to that.

On that note, our next large change is on the horizon. We are testing some final balance and bugfixing changes to a large patch that should boost performance and shake up the game meta. There's no exact ETA but once the testing and fixes are complete, we will be rolling out this patch.

In the mean time, patches in the next couple weeks will be focusing on a lot of user requested QoL changes and fixing a lot of bugs to clear out the backlog of old issues that have lingered in the game too long.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed laser effects passing through walls in third person

All laser effects should now properly scale to the laser end point, not just the dot effects

Fixed third person view defender lasers having blue dots instead of red dots to match the red laser

Fixed edge case when going back to the menu that caused squadmates to not populate

Fixed various moderator tools (admin gui, admin flycam)

Changed how audio positions relate to audio listener cameras

Tweaked some killhouse textures

Sorry there's not a huge list here! A lot more user facing changes will be coming in the build in the next few weeks!