Solargene Playtest update for 23 January 2022

0.8.3

Build 8071031

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a crash when quickly changing the type of construction
  • added fall logging when a room is being built on an occupied cell
  • fixed the fall and damage to the player's save when transferring a ship or colony, with shuttles that have departed from it, but have not yet arrived
  • fixed a crash when saving the game (due to shuttles without a departure point)
  • fixed a crash when reading a corrupted game save
  • significantly increased productivity of almost all machines in industrial production

