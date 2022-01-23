- fixed a crash when quickly changing the type of construction
- added fall logging when a room is being built on an occupied cell
- fixed the fall and damage to the player's save when transferring a ship or colony, with shuttles that have departed from it, but have not yet arrived
- fixed a crash when saving the game (due to shuttles without a departure point)
- fixed a crash when reading a corrupted game save
- significantly increased productivity of almost all machines in industrial production
Changed files in this update