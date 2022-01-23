Play with a friend!

Hello there,
more multiplayer improvements!
- Removed "slowmo" from multiplayer
- Improved outfit synchronization
- Added separate kill and ammo stats
- Improved pause UI
- Fixed a bug where host would lock enemies in its view field
- Fixed random number generators going off sync
And I've made a lot of progress in making sure that game could also be played outside of Steam via external server, which should hopefully allow mobile multiplayer too. But that's for future...
Known issues:
- sometimes joining a lobby fails to spawn the character (host restarting the game fixes this)
- sometimes stats get out of sync
- sometimes enemies die out of sync, but the game is too chaotic to notice
Let me know if you have any issues! Or maybe you have ideas how to spice up online gameplay?
Have fun!
Discord: https://discord.gg/D6xbyaEy
- SnoutUp
