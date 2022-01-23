The new Sunday Update is out: Version B 3.6
Features:
- You can also leave the current lobby via the pause menu (no more restarts needed when a teammate flies out of the lobby).
- You can now kick other players from the lobby (not during a mission)
- Newspaper reworked, more newspaper, more pictures, more advertising
- Fonts reworked
- Menus/books enlarged for better readability
- Animations of the players reworked
- Music in intro is now oriented to the main volume
bugfixes:
- Visible button position changed
- Fade in of items now also works when changing items via numbers on the keyboard (previously only worked with scrolling)
- Auto color is now saved correctly
- Achievements for experts now work as intended
- Clues are displayed correctly for experts (previously there were problems when you were between expert levels)
- Cursor now stays hidden even after using the journal
- You can now play with five players again
- Music player reworked (hopefully less crashes)
- Player/map glitches fixed in Dawsbury, Stretford (player got stuck in the attic or dishwasher)
- Players are now sent back to the main menu after 10 seconds on the "Error Loading Level. Please restart the game" error
- Cellar Dawsbury: You can now enter all cellar rooms
- Cellar Dawsbury: You can now use salt and chalk in the cellar as well
- Performance optimization: Abandoned factory
Cheers
Dennis
Changed files in this update