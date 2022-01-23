 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MetaPhysical update for 23 January 2022

The new Sunday Update is out: Version B 3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8070952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new Sunday Update is out: Version B 3.6

Features:

  • You can also leave the current lobby via the pause menu (no more restarts needed when a teammate flies out of the lobby).
  • You can now kick other players from the lobby (not during a mission)
  • Newspaper reworked, more newspaper, more pictures, more advertising
  • Fonts reworked
  • Menus/books enlarged for better readability
  • Animations of the players reworked
  • Music in intro is now oriented to the main volume

bugfixes:

  • Visible button position changed
  • Fade in of items now also works when changing items via numbers on the keyboard (previously only worked with scrolling)
  • Auto color is now saved correctly
  • Achievements for experts now work as intended
  • Clues are displayed correctly for experts (previously there were problems when you were between expert levels)
  • Cursor now stays hidden even after using the journal
  • You can now play with five players again
  • Music player reworked (hopefully less crashes)
  • Player/map glitches fixed in Dawsbury, Stretford (player got stuck in the attic or dishwasher)
  • Players are now sent back to the main menu after 10 seconds on the "Error Loading Level. Please restart the game" error
  • Cellar Dawsbury: You can now enter all cellar rooms
  • Cellar Dawsbury: You can now use salt and chalk in the cellar as well
  • Performance optimization: Abandoned factory

Cheers

Dennis

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.