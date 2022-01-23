-Added an autofire option to settings
-Fixed phase bullets not applying to charged shots
-Fixed animation for heckfire bullets
-Fixed animation for cursed chip slash
-Nerfed health of Zenith and Violet, made zone 1 enemies drop more paperclips
-Fixed bullet colors not applying properly
-Zenith no longer drops an item on death
-Fixed win screen discord link not working
-Fixed ukulele bullets moving when the game is paused
Paper Planet update for 23 January 2022
Demo Patch 8 Hotfix 1
