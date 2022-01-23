 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paper Planet update for 23 January 2022

Demo Patch 8 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8070912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added an autofire option to settings

-Fixed phase bullets not applying to charged shots

-Fixed animation for heckfire bullets

-Fixed animation for cursed chip slash

-Nerfed health of Zenith and Violet, made zone 1 enemies drop more paperclips

-Fixed bullet colors not applying properly

-Zenith no longer drops an item on death

-Fixed win screen discord link not working

-Fixed ukulele bullets moving when the game is paused

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.