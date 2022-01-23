Patch 5.25.191 (Fixed recipes)

GAMEPLAY
- Cancelling a recipe now refunds any resources it had collected and flagged
- Buildings now have an internal max transfer rate based on demand (See NOTES A)
- Recipes are now processed in two stages, Collecting and Producing
- A Recipe will Collect needed resources as fast as possible from the building stockpile and is not affected by Production modifier
- Once enough resources have been gathered the recipe enters the Producing stage which lasts 30 seconds and is affected by Production modifiers
- Due to the changes in how recipes are processed Transfer capacity has been rebalanced, and is not comparable to old values
- Citadel now provides +20 Transfer capacity
- Horreum now provides +10 Transfer capacity
- Citadel now provides -50% Global Entropy
INTERFACE
- Reduced the chat font-size
- Recipes stage and process are now visible in the building management panel
- Base productions are now added together for identical resources
- Upkeeps are now added together for identical resources
NOTES
- A) This does not change the rate at which resources are transferred FROM a building to the planet per minute, it only distributes it over the whole minute instead of in bursts.
This does affect how fast resources are transferred TO a building, from the planet and neighbouring buildings, based on how much of a resource the building wants.
The previous behaviour of Recipes completing as fast as possible was unintended, and they should now complete once per minute if supplied with enough materials.
Changed files in this update