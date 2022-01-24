 Skip to content

Fractal Block World update for 24 January 2022

1.01.02

View all patches · Build 8070861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added several trophies. Doubled the damage of homing rockets. Made it more clear when the user has maxed out one of the attributes of their weapons, in both the F1 and F2 menus. (If an attribute is maxed out, it is in green. If an attribute is not yet maxed out, it is in yellow. An attribute that cannot be maxed out is in the normal color). Decreased the resolution of extremely large images. Made it so there is only one Secret Farmhouse but significantly increased the treasure in it. Added Sapphire Mazes to the Laser Genesis Planet. Added Amethyst Mazes to the bottom of Mylantis (in the Red Homing Rocket Caves).

