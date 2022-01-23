 Skip to content

Lost scavenger update for 23 January 2022

New hotfix #3 is out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, guys. This is another hotfix. The changes, for the most part, are based on your bug reports, for which once again I would like thank you for this. So:

  • Restored the images of "Hunter brotherhood" and "Hostel" quests
  • Fixed a reward for a random quest "Deer in the trap"
  • Added a new "Tranquilizer" object for the "Doctor's help", "Suicide Mission" quests
  • Improved support for different screen resolutions
  • Fixed a bug with the trading screen
  • Added battles in "The Cave" quest
  • Added cutting of a large raw piece of meat into small ones
  • The bonfire is no longer a container
  • Fixed the number of skins in clothing crafting recipes

