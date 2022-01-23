New hotfix #3 is out!

Hi, guys. This is another hotfix. The changes, for the most part, are based on your bug reports, for which once again I would like thank you for this. So:
- Restored the images of "Hunter brotherhood" and "Hostel" quests
- Fixed a reward for a random quest "Deer in the trap"
- Added a new "Tranquilizer" object for the "Doctor's help", "Suicide Mission" quests
- Improved support for different screen resolutions
- Fixed a bug with the trading screen
- Added battles in "The Cave" quest
- Added cutting of a large raw piece of meat into small ones
- The bonfire is no longer a container
- Fixed the number of skins in clothing crafting recipes
Changed files in this update