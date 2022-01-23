0.9 EA Hotfix 1

A hotfix has been deployed fixing the following issues:
- fixed an issue causing the Lumberjack's campfire to ignore the SFX volume slider
- fixed an issue causing some of the Queen's dialogue to appear every time the player started the game
- fixed a serious issue causing an exception when talents were reset which subsequently led to no Gemstones being refunded
- reimplemented Steam stat tracking. Before, stats were sent to Steam whenever they changed, which was a bad idea because Steam doesn't like that. Now, they only get sent on game start and then every 120 seconds after that. This should make stat tracking much more reliable. If the player quits the game before the stats are uploaded they get cached and uploaded on the next game start.
A note on the update size: with the last build I made the mistake to have Unity use the maximum available compression. While this caused the game to become much smaller on disk it also meant the Steam download would be the entire game on every update. This wasn't what I intended to happen so the change has been reverted. This however means you'll have to download the entire game again but only this once. I apologize for any issues this may have caused.
