Cardstock Playtest update for 23 January 2022

Patch - January 23 2022

Patch - January 23 2022

This is Cardstock's first official patch, thank you to everyone who gave feedback and helped report bugs!

New features:

  • Mouse movement/point and click movement is now implemented for non-combat movement. As with most new features, despite my testing there may be bugs associated with this. Thanks in advance to those that help find them.
  • Pressing space now resets the camera back to the player

Tweaks:

  • The floating balls of fire in rooms now have lantern enclosures to reduce confusion
  • Updated description of Momentous Blow for clarity
  • Changed position of grey background grid & ground to align with room tiles
  • Slightly increased spawn rate of shops

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where reward items could be selected more than once
  • Changed spawning algorithm so that (hopefully) enemies can't spawn inside player
  • Fixed bug where rotating the camera during transitions would cause jumps

