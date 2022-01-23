Patch - January 23 2022

This is Cardstock's first official patch, thank you to everyone who gave feedback and helped report bugs!
New features:
- Mouse movement/point and click movement is now implemented for non-combat movement. As with most new features, despite my testing there may be bugs associated with this. Thanks in advance to those that help find them.
- Pressing space now resets the camera back to the player
Tweaks:
- The floating balls of fire in rooms now have lantern enclosures to reduce confusion
- Updated description of Momentous Blow for clarity
- Changed position of grey background grid & ground to align with room tiles
- Slightly increased spawn rate of shops
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where reward items could be selected more than once
- Changed spawning algorithm so that (hopefully) enemies can't spawn inside player
- Fixed bug where rotating the camera during transitions would cause jumps
Changed files in this update