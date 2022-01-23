Patch notes - 0.4.1c

Good evening players,
Today we're releasing one more patch (0.4.1c) for Try to Fall Asleep! Here are the following patch notes:
- Added links to AmberDrop's YouTube, Twitter and Discord in the main menu.
- Changed the "Don't loose the light" minigame in the 2nd dream. The first light will be normal as usual, but slightly pulsing. The next two lights will be pulsing more intensely. The last two lights will quickly fade in, stay put for a brief moment, quickly fade out and teleport further on their path.
- In the final message after completing the early access, fixed the cropped text and missing text guide to return to the menu.
If you find anything else, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".
Night, night!
AD team
