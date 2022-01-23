Patch 7: Added some health and ammo back.

Balancing is hard. I took ammo and health away, and that made it too difficult. Now I've added some back, and it's probably too easy again. This is going to take some more time to get just right. But it's probably better to have it too easy than too hard, which is why I've updated so quickly. Overall, hopefully the balance is better than what I started with.

Let me know what you think! Is it too easy? Too hard? Do I have too much ammo or health, or not enough? On which levels? Visit the discord and let me know!