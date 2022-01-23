 Skip to content

Hedgie Simulator update for 23 January 2022

Update v2.3 - Patch

Build 8070580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Skybox - I may have forgotten to remove the wall that was hiding it.

General Changes

  • Changed Improve SIP text to Upgrade Short Clicker. To make it clearer to what it was.

Graphical Changes

  • Improved the games overall lighting. It was a bit lackluster, bland lighting with weirdly bright areas and dark areas.
  • The sun now exists to bring some much needed warm lighting along side a HDR skybox.
  • Improved some of the post-processing effects as well adding a few (e.g. Vignette)
  • Increased FOV from 60 to 75 (Might add a setting for players to adjust at some point)

Fixes

  • Fixed the weird lighting shadows around the ceilings
  • Fixed weird light glares around the maps reflective surfaces

