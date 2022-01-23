Update v2.3 - Patch

Added
- Skybox - I may have forgotten to remove the wall that was hiding it.
General Changes
- Changed Improve SIP text to Upgrade Short Clicker. To make it clearer to what it was.
Graphical Changes
- Improved the games overall lighting. It was a bit lackluster, bland lighting with weirdly bright areas and dark areas.
- The sun now exists to bring some much needed warm lighting along side a HDR skybox.
- Improved some of the post-processing effects as well adding a few (e.g. Vignette)
- Increased FOV from 60 to 75 (Might add a setting for players to adjust at some point)
Fixes
- Fixed the weird lighting shadows around the ceilings
- Fixed weird light glares around the maps reflective surfaces
Changed files in this update