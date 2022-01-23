Bug fixes: If you bought the game in Early Access

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks for your support! As you may be aware Mira's Brush has launched on Steam! Due to the numerous changes and bugfixes to the save-system, previous players will have to manually delete their save file so that Steam can start a fresh one with all the working updates. Here's how.

First, navigate to C:\USERS/YourName/AppData/Local and look for your Mira's Brush folder. It may have additional terms depending on the build you downloaded.

Delete that Appdata.

Next time you run Mira's Brush, Steam will allow a fresh file to be created, and you can start off with all the new content, including brand new achievements!

Let us know if you encounter bugs, we're a small team and we can miss things, but we're excited to fix anything that's not working. Rest assured you can get right to the end and beat the last boss, and every level can be beaten to 100%... however, there are likely a few bugs that you can help us fix.

Thanks for all your support and have a great week!