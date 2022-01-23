 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 23 January 2022

early access 1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8070445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some of the content listed here (like the Trinket list) was already in the game for some days now, due to its inclusion in a hotfix.

Highlights

  • Trinket list: You can now view all trinkets in the game, categorized by rarity!
  • 19 new trinkets! There are now 85 trinkets in the game, and considering it had 66 trinkets before, that's almost a 30% increase!
  • The critical strike chance now appears in the Stats ingame!
  • Now you can check all the ascension debuffs applied ingame by hovering the ascension indicator in the top bar!
  • Now the camera shakes a lot less when many effects that shake it are executed at the same time.
  • Many balance changes! Details below.

Balance changes

Crystal gain and card duplication/removal
  • Crystals gained after each battle: [25, 40] -> [15, 28]
  • Crystals needed to duplicate cards in shops: 80 -> 120
  • Now you can't remove or duplicate more than one card each shop.
  • Ascension 17 crystal multiplier debuff: -25% -> -50%
Decks

  • Wandering Colossus

    • Max health: 17 -> 16
    • Health regen: 2 -> 3

  • Holy Guild

    • Starting luck: 2 -> 3

  • Resonating Echoes

    • Max health: 11 -> 10
    • Health regen: 1 -> 0
    • Flat magic penetration: 15 -> 30
    • Range multiplier: 5% -> 6%
    • Fire rate multiplier: 5% -> 6%
    • Now starts with a new trinket (Spell Adept), that does the same as Reusable Mana, but activates every 5 spells casted instead of 3. This also means that you can now find Reusable Mana in the run and have both trinkets at the same time!
Towers

  • Atomic Orbiter

    • Magic penetration: 30 -> 0

  • Scrap Recycler

    • Now makes you lose 1 crystal every time it gets casted. The other effects still remain.

Bug fixes

  • The "Cancel cast" text should no longer appear when it shouldn't.
  • Crit damage is now properly registered in the damage log.
  • Many other small bug fixes.

