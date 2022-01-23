early access 1.9

Some of the content listed here (like the Trinket list) was already in the game for some days now, due to its inclusion in a hotfix.
Highlights
- Trinket list: You can now view all trinkets in the game, categorized by rarity!
- 19 new trinkets! There are now 85 trinkets in the game, and considering it had 66 trinkets before, that's almost a 30% increase!
- The critical strike chance now appears in the Stats ingame!
- Now you can check all the ascension debuffs applied ingame by hovering the ascension indicator in the top bar!
- Now the camera shakes a lot less when many effects that shake it are executed at the same time.
- Many balance changes! Details below.
Balance changes
Crystal gain and card duplication/removal
- Crystals gained after each battle: [25, 40] -> [15, 28]
- Crystals needed to duplicate cards in shops: 80 -> 120
- Now you can't remove or duplicate more than one card each shop.
- Ascension 17 crystal multiplier debuff: -25% -> -50%
Decks
-
Wandering Colossus
- Max health: 17 -> 16
- Health regen: 2 -> 3
-
Holy Guild
- Starting luck: 2 -> 3
-
Resonating Echoes
- Max health: 11 -> 10
- Health regen: 1 -> 0
- Flat magic penetration: 15 -> 30
- Range multiplier: 5% -> 6%
- Fire rate multiplier: 5% -> 6%
- Now starts with a new trinket (Spell Adept), that does the same as Reusable Mana, but activates every 5 spells casted instead of 3. This also means that you can now find Reusable Mana in the run and have both trinkets at the same time!
Towers
-
Atomic Orbiter
- Magic penetration: 30 -> 0
-
Scrap Recycler
- Now makes you lose 1 crystal every time it gets casted. The other effects still remain.
Bug fixes
- The "Cancel cast" text should no longer appear when it shouldn't.
- Crit damage is now properly registered in the damage log.
- Many other small bug fixes.
Changed files in this update