Desecrators update for 23 January 2022

Desecrators 0.5.6 - Netcode and persistence

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.6 features a rework of the networking code providing a smoother and more stable co-op experience.

Host saving has been introduced where the host saves the game host when completing a level. On startup the host will load the last save if one exists.

Changelist:

  • Reworked networking:
  • Accurate projectile replication
  • Improved ship and turret physics
  • Reduced latency
  • Improved weapon switching and ammo handling
  • Improved teleport handling
  • Host will now save game progress after a level is completed
  • Added music during meltdown sequence
  • Added additional info to map UI
  • Added power, shield and hull bars to HUD
  • Increased underwater bubble FX density
  • Improved ground vehicle collision detection
  • Improved dynamic reverb
  • Flare and headlight color is now affected by water color when submerged
  • Increased minimum room size to prevent cases where small rooms have overlapping teleport exits and entrances
  • Fixed an issue where repeated client disconnects would leave the server in an invalid state
  • Fixed missing projectile trails
  • Fixed localization causing incorrect settings slider values in some regions
  • Fixed HUD ammo count not updating when picking up a weapon with an ammo value of 1
  • Fixed join server menu not having a default button
  • Fixed Bladder Mine fragment display name
  • Fixed underwater reverb modifier sometimes not being triggered
  • Fixed a minor memory leak related to pathfinding
  • Fixed a minor memory leak related to audio
  • Fixed incorrect Resurrector pickup message in multiplayer
  • Fixed pickup full messages not being displayed for clients
  • Fixed portals sometimes being generated incorrectly
  • Fixed trigger spawning on ice cave surfaces
  • Fixed air enemy AI not correctly estimating the width of doorways
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause cave levels to fail generating

