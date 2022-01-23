Desecrators 0.5.6 - Netcode and persistence

v0.5.6 features a rework of the networking code providing a smoother and more stable co-op experience.
Host saving has been introduced where the host saves the game host when completing a level. On startup the host will load the last save if one exists.
Changelist:
- Reworked networking:
- Accurate projectile replication
- Improved ship and turret physics
- Reduced latency
- Improved weapon switching and ammo handling
- Improved teleport handling
- Host will now save game progress after a level is completed
- Added music during meltdown sequence
- Added additional info to map UI
- Added power, shield and hull bars to HUD
- Increased underwater bubble FX density
- Improved ground vehicle collision detection
- Improved dynamic reverb
- Flare and headlight color is now affected by water color when submerged
- Increased minimum room size to prevent cases where small rooms have overlapping teleport exits and entrances
- Fixed an issue where repeated client disconnects would leave the server in an invalid state
- Fixed missing projectile trails
- Fixed localization causing incorrect settings slider values in some regions
- Fixed HUD ammo count not updating when picking up a weapon with an ammo value of 1
- Fixed join server menu not having a default button
- Fixed Bladder Mine fragment display name
- Fixed underwater reverb modifier sometimes not being triggered
- Fixed a minor memory leak related to pathfinding
- Fixed a minor memory leak related to audio
- Fixed incorrect Resurrector pickup message in multiplayer
- Fixed pickup full messages not being displayed for clients
- Fixed portals sometimes being generated incorrectly
- Fixed trigger spawning on ice cave surfaces
- Fixed air enemy AI not correctly estimating the width of doorways
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause cave levels to fail generating
