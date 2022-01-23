Update, Version 20220123

20220123

English

#########Content##############

New skill: Inspect (Free action. It can be acquired from the caretaker's global pet service or the skill trainer in "This is a bar.")

The goal for this skill is to provide more detailed information that combat UI may sometimes be unable to display.

#########System###############

[Item Detail Window]The window will now try to decide its size based on a sample of the target language. Thus, it's more likely that the description text will display better in this window regarding current localized language. (Previously, it was a fixed size for all languages.)

[Battle]New mechanism: Free action. Those actions instantly take effect and you can take such actions as many times as you like.

[Battle]Changed the code of spending MP, moved it from the Scene_Battle class to Game_Battler class.

[Battle]Skill search during the battle will now consider the localized name of the skill.

[Battle]Item detail window is now available during battles.

[Item Menu]Added function to search item and sort item by name or value. (Sorting by name is slow if there are a lot of items.)

#########Debug###############

Fixed a Chinese localization typo in the Book of Chinese Parents. No effects on existing ones. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

简体中文

#########Content##############

新技能：观察 （自由动作。可以从看护者的全球宠物服务或“这是间酒吧”里的技能训练师那里获得。）

这个技能存在的目的是为了解决当前战斗界面上有些内容可能无法详细显示的问题。

#########System###############

【物品细节窗口】现在这个窗口会基于目前的本地化语言的样本文字采样后决定窗口的大小。从而可能让内部显示的文字更好地显示。（此前，所有语言使用相同的大小。）

【战斗】新机制：自由动作。此类动作立刻生效，并且你可以在一轮中无限制地多次使用。

【战斗】改变了消耗气力的代码，将其从Scene_Battle 移动到了Game_Battler 类。

【战斗】在战斗中搜索技能现在会考虑本地化后的技能名称。

【战斗】物品详细信息窗口现在在战斗中可用。

【物品选单】增加了搜索物品和将物品按照名称或价值排序的功能。（按照名称排序在有大量物品的情况下会相对较慢。）

#########Debug###############

修复了中国式家长之书中的一处中文本地化文本错误。对已经生成的书籍不会有改变。（感谢 89444640的BUG报告）