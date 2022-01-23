 Skip to content

神徒 update for 23 January 2022

1.0.0.3 gameplay optimization

Build 8070318

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Thanks for the suggestions put forward by some players. After knowing these, we made some optimization and adjustment according to the opinions of players!
  • 1: The route and location of the magic pirate ship have been optimized!
    • 2: The special effects of abyss Thor have been optimized. Now it won't blind everyone ~ ~!
    • 3: Added the world boss countdown. Players without boss don't have to keep the point. Just remember the time refresh time!
    • 4: Remake the scene of the birthplace of Yarlung Zangbo!
    • 5: Fixed a series of known bugs!

**

