1.0.0.3 gameplay optimization

**Thanks for the suggestions put forward by some players. After knowing these, we made some optimization and adjustment according to the opinions of players!
- 1: The route and location of the magic pirate ship have been optimized!
- 2: The special effects of abyss Thor have been optimized. Now it won't blind everyone ~ ~!
- 3: Added the world boss countdown. Players without boss don't have to keep the point. Just remember the time refresh time!
- 4: Remake the scene of the birthplace of Yarlung Zangbo!
- 5: Fixed a series of known bugs!
Changed files in this update