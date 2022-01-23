Patch v1.1

Thank you to everyone that bought Velocity Noodle at launch!

I hope you have had fun breaking records and restarting over and over again :)

Also thank you to everyone on Twitter, email, or Youtube that highlighted things that needed fixes. With the first patch I'm fixing some critical stuff. Keep sending me feedback either here on the forums or any other channel.

Sit down and have a listen



Engine

Improved how deltaTime is calculated and used. This should fix a lot of micro stutters and random frame drops when executing moves. Player movement should be smoother in general.

Tons of optimization throughout, should improve performance for lower-end PC 10-20%.

Fixed collision mask and death boxes in various levels

Background and obstacle assets are more clear.

Player

Player hitbox is now smaller when colliding with spikes to avoid damage taken from the sides too early.

Player resets side movement when no keys are pressed even while airdashing

Options

More scaling options, previously it was locked at 3x the window size. Now it goes up to 5.

Dedicated fullscreen options. Previously fullscreen was possible by maximizing game window, now there is a toggle in the Options menu for borderless fullscreen.

Minor

Controller HUD icon should now disappear correctly when skipping dialogue.

Correct sound effect is played on certain booster belts

As always you can reach me on www.twitter.com/shotgunanaconda or shotgunanacondadev@gmail.com