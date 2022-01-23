 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Velocity Noodle update for 23 January 2022

Patch v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8070202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone that bought Velocity Noodle at launch!

I hope you have had fun breaking records and restarting over and over again :)

Also thank you to everyone on Twitter, email, or Youtube that highlighted things that needed fixes. With the first patch I'm fixing some critical stuff. Keep sending me feedback either here on the forums or any other channel.

Sit down and have a listen

Engine

  • Improved how deltaTime is calculated and used. This should fix a lot of micro stutters and random frame drops when executing moves. Player movement should be smoother in general.
  • Tons of optimization throughout, should improve performance for lower-end PC 10-20%.
  • Fixed collision mask and death boxes in various levels
  • Background and obstacle assets are more clear.

Player

  • Player hitbox is now smaller when colliding with spikes to avoid damage taken from the sides too early.
  • Player resets side movement when no keys are pressed even while airdashing

Options

  • More scaling options, previously it was locked at 3x the window size. Now it goes up to 5.
  • Dedicated fullscreen options. Previously fullscreen was possible by maximizing game window, now there is a toggle in the Options menu for borderless fullscreen.

Minor

  • Controller HUD icon should now disappear correctly when skipping dialogue.
  • Correct sound effect is played on certain booster belts

As always you can reach me on www.twitter.com/shotgunanaconda or shotgunanacondadev@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Velocity Noodle Content Depot 1488651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.