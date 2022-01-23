 Skip to content

Within the Range update for 23 January 2022

Updated instructions on January 23, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8070194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added a crush mechanism that deals damage to low-level enemy units. Damage is proportional to rank difference and speed change.

  2. Colliding enemy units is different from friendly units, which have a similar effect of avoidance.

  3. Increased the elevation damage bonus, with a maximum height difference of 20m and a linear change from 0.8 to 1.2.

  4. Fixed a bug where the blood bar was displayed on the back of the camera

  5. Added ambient shading effect and modified some materials.

Changed files in this update

射程之内 Content Depot 1693001
