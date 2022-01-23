Updated instructions on January 23, 2022

-
Added a crush mechanism that deals damage to low-level enemy units. Damage is proportional to rank difference and speed change.
Colliding enemy units is different from friendly units, which have a similar effect of avoidance.
Increased the elevation damage bonus, with a maximum height difference of 20m and a linear change from 0.8 to 1.2.
Fixed a bug where the blood bar was displayed on the back of the camera
Added ambient shading effect and modified some materials.
