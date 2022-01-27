[Game Version 0.5.6] Lunar New Year Update

Happy Lunar New Year to all players!

At the same time, the Spring Festival discount will also be opened at the same time!

Updates:

1.Added [Holiday related content], Unlock the special item formula during Spring Festival [Red Envelope].

2.Added [Holiday related content], Unlock the special item formula during Spring Festival [Firecracker].

3.Added [Holiday related content], Unlock the special decoration formula during Spring Festival [Spring Festival Couplets)].

4.Added [Holiday related content], Unlock the special decoration formula during Spring Festival [Fu].

5.Added [Emergency Food], and its formula.

6.Added [Bandage], and its formula.

7.Added [Large Piece of Steak].

8.Added [Grilled Steak], and its formula.

9.Added [Mutatted Steak], and its formula.

10.Added [Fruit].

11.Added [Fruit Jam], and its formula.

12.Added [Fruit Jam Bread], and its formula.

13.Added Placemark [Ornate Tent].

14.Added [Knockback] effect to the enemies, which can vary depending on the weapon type used by the player.

15.Added the Map Level of islands, and the enemy difficulty varies with the map level.

16.Added the [Adventurer Level] system, which will affect the player's [Available Formula], and the player can check his level through [Adventurer Medal].

17.Modified the effects when hit enemies.

18.Fixed a BUG when quickly tapping the map to open the backpack would cause it to open again.

The game is still in the EA stage, please feel free to share your suggestions!

Use steam community or Email: dk0179@3dmgame.com