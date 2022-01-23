 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 23 January 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.006

New

  • Each character class now has an additional selectable Helmet variant, applying a different Starter Perk to your character.

Balance

  • For all classes, the total distributed attribute points for a new character has been reduced from 16 to 12.
  • For all classes, the highest starting value of any particular attribute has been reduced from 7 to 5.
  • The overall aim deviation has been increased from 3 to 4 degrees when standing still, and from 6 to 8 degrees when moving (i.e. reduced overall weapon accuracy), but...
  • The Combat attribute now has a greater effect on reducing aim deviation. With max Combat 10, aim deviation is reduced by 80% instead of 60%.

Improvements

  • Scores are now no longer formatted with padded zeros. This looked odd with the new comma separators in the score formatting.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
