RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.006

New
- Each character class now has an additional selectable Helmet variant, applying a different Starter Perk to your character.
Balance
- For all classes, the total distributed attribute points for a new character has been reduced from 16 to 12.
- For all classes, the highest starting value of any particular attribute has been reduced from 7 to 5.
- The overall aim deviation has been increased from 3 to 4 degrees when standing still, and from 6 to 8 degrees when moving (i.e. reduced overall weapon accuracy), but...
- The Combat attribute now has a greater effect on reducing aim deviation. With max Combat 10, aim deviation is reduced by 80% instead of 60%.
Improvements
- Scores are now no longer formatted with padded zeros. This looked odd with the new comma separators in the score formatting.
