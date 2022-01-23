Small Patch

Fixed toys from getting stuck on sides of machine.
Please continue to let us know if there is any more bugs and we can fix these as soon as we are aware of the issue.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed toys from getting stuck on sides of machine.
Please continue to let us know if there is any more bugs and we can fix these as soon as we are aware of the issue.
Changed files in this update