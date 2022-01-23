 Skip to content

Coin Pusher World update for 23 January 2022

Small Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed toys from getting stuck on sides of machine.

Please continue to let us know if there is any more bugs and we can fix these as soon as we are aware of the issue.

