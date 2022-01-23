Weekly update and repair summary

weekly summary
Added options for camera movement speed and aiming camera movement speed,
- Added weapon pickup tips,
Added new weapons. - Rocket launchers,
Fix settlement issues,
Fix setup issues,
Optimize the combat experience,
Fixed kill and death bug,
Optimize the shooting and taking experience,
Added bleed effect to hit enemy.
Some maps have added heavy weapons (heavy machine guns) and supply points
next plan
- Continue to improve the experience
- Add more maps
- Added vehicle system
- Add more weapons
