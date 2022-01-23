 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stand Of Arms update for 23 January 2022

Weekly update and repair summary

Share · View all patches · Build 8069819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

weekly summary

Added options for camera movement speed and aiming camera movement speed,

  • Added weapon pickup tips,

    Added new weapons. - Rocket launchers,

    Fix settlement issues,

    Fix setup issues,

    Optimize the combat experience,

    Fixed kill and death bug,

    Optimize the shooting and taking experience,

    Added bleed effect to hit enemy.

    Some maps have added heavy weapons (heavy machine guns) and supply points

next plan

  1. Continue to improve the experience
  2. Add more maps
  3. Added vehicle system
  4. Add more weapons

Changed files in this update

Stand Of Arms Content Depot 1690341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.