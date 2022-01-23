Hi people!

It's been a long time since I started working on this update. I always considered this one to be a Major Update because it has lots of new assets added to the game. As always, there were minor bug fixes too.

We now have a final level with a final boss, where you will experience a different fighting sequence. Also, there is a new quest feature added to the game. Quests are like mini levels, and they require you to complete simple yet hard-to-finish tasks. There are 3 types of quests: Platformer, wave clearance, and quest boss fights. The platformer quest requires you to reach a specific point on the map with obstacles thrown in your way. The wave clearance quest requires you to clear the enemy wave. Compared to the classic game mode, there are more enemies in a wave, there are different types of enemies and the enemies have lower HP.

Here are the patch notes:

The final level is ready. The final is more like a progressive level. There is one huge wave and you proceed to different points to finish the level. Watch out! you can fall and get eliminated.

The final boss is ready. Watch out! This boss has different play styles. She can be seen with or without a weapon.

The final boss has a healer to support her. The healer can also apply a significant amount of damage.

Final-level enemies are ready. We have different types of enemies (8 types) for the final level. They spawn much more in number. They have lower HP.

The final weapon is ready. It is a spear. Attention! I might still add other weapons upon request.

3 types of quests are ready. Each quest type has a unique map. Platformer, Wave Clearance, and 1v1s. They offer high XP for you to unlock new stuff quickly. Additional rewards will be added soon. When you complete or fail a quest you will return to your progress.

1 new reward added. The reward allows you to change your initial weapon to a spear .

. A weapon was changing through level transitions. It is now fixed. (Full melee)

Archer lock-on transition issue fixed.

Jumping does not consume stamina. However, if you do not have enough stamina you can not jump.

3rd boss lock-on error is fixed.

3rd boss knock-down animation error fixed.

3rd map giant stone enemy animation blends are fixed. Plays smoother animation sequences when damaged.

Please do not hesitate to share your thoughts, concerns, and feedback. You can always reach me on the discussion boards.

Cheers!