Version 0.9 EA - The Woman in the High Castle

Took me a while - had other things to do - but here it finally is: the last content update!

"The Woman in the High Castle" brings a new end-game threat: a flying castle positioned over your precious village. The castle's ruler? A not so friendly queen, and she's got demands because of course she has.

The flying castle part is unlocked after upgrading the Statue to the maximum level.

I've also done much more with the dialogue (well, more "monologue") system. It now supports different characters, even within a dialogue, and there's much more dialogue in general. I've also added a small cast of new colorful characters which all take part in the new end-game.

This is the final version before the game leaves Early Access and is considered "complete". This build is pretty much the final beta - I'll see if there are any issues cropping up and if not the final version will be released.

If you encounter any issues, please report them on Discord - https://discord.gg/whJpBh6h