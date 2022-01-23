 Skip to content

Make Your Kingdom update for 23 January 2022

Update 1.03h1

Build 8069725

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few changes and fixes to the game.

  • Reworked the balance of the Architect's Houses
  • Reworked the balance of the Fire Stations
  • Reworked the balance of collecting red berries - Fixed fire extinguishing of the Main Building
  • Fixed miscalculation of the path of waves of orcs
  • Fixed clicking on the buttons under the arrow (prologue)
  • Fixed clicking under pop-up information

Thank you all for your feedback and reviews.

It makes the game better 💖 (c) yo_serjio

Also, welcome to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/RKwRyER

