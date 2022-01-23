Update 1.03h1

Just a few changes and fixes to the game.
- Reworked the balance of the Architect's Houses
- Reworked the balance of the Fire Stations
- Reworked the balance of collecting red berries - Fixed fire extinguishing of the Main Building
- Fixed miscalculation of the path of waves of orcs
- Fixed clicking on the buttons under the arrow (prologue)
- Fixed clicking under pop-up information
Thank you all for your feedback and reviews.
It makes the game better 💖 (c) yo_serjio
Also, welcome to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/RKwRyER
Changed files in this update