 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 23 January 2022

Update: v.0.11.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8069705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.13, has arrived.

This update includes balance changes along with some improvements. 😊

This update includes a number of balance changes related to modules, along with the removal of Shield Defense stats. 😊

Shields take different damage depending on the weapon type and have the same appearance. Therefore, we decided to remove the Shield Defense stat because we thought that the involvement of defense also made the game too complicated. 🕹 Shield Defense stats have now been removed throughout the game, only the shield's stats and attributes are concerned. As a result, the Shield Defense upgrade is removed from the lander upgrade. Instead, the "Increase Starting Resources" upgrade was added. 😎 The currency used for the previous upgrade can be returned immediately when player log in to the game. We think the starting resource upgrade will be a great help to make the game easier. 🤗

Some of the elements in Chapter 2 and Chapter 4 boss stages were too powerful and sharply increased the difficulty of the game, so we have adjusted them, and many modules have been rebalanced. ⚙ It is expected that the performance of most of the modules used in the beginning will be increased so that they can be used more frequently, while at the same time reducing the difficulty of Chapters 3-5. 😄

v.0.11.13 Patch Note

Stat Simplified

"Shield Defense" stats have been removed.

The currency used to upgrade the lander's shield defense can be returned immediately by logging into the game.

New Lander Upgrade

A new lander upgrade has been added to increase starting resources.

Balance

2nd Chapter
  • Giant Ostrich Egg

    DEF: 8 → 4
4th Chapter
  • Giant Cactus

    HP: 120 → 150

    DEF: 6 → 2

    Delay: 150 → 200

    HP Regeneration: 25 → 20
  • Sandstorm

    ATK: -8 → -5
5th Chapter
  • Large Polluted Slime

    HP: 200 → 175
  • Pond of Solace

    Cloud Delay: 125 → 100
7th Chapter
  • Ice Pinwheel

    PEN: 25 → 35
2nd Sub-chapter
  • Organ

    Fire ATK: 10 → 7
Modules
  • Catalyst Tank

    Option removed: Shield -15
  • Fuel Provider

    Resources: +20 → +15
  • Battle Microchip

    ATK: -2 → -1

    PEN: +6 → +5
  • entry-level barrier

    Defense: +1 → +2
  • Cheap Barrier

    DEF: +1 → +2
  • Iron Bumper

    Resources: +20 → +15
  • Giant Nut

    Resources: +15 → +10
  • Tungsten Gear

    ATK: -2 → -1
  • Wave Reader

    Resources: +25 → +20
  • Storage Battery

    Option removed: Shield DEF -5

    Option added: DEF -3

    Shield: +15 → +20
  • Polymer Stiffener

    HP: +75 → +100
  • Plasma Generator

    Resources: +25 → +20
  • Scaly Protector

    Durability: +60 → +80
  • Prism Plus

    Resources: +35 → +30
  • Apple Chip

    HP: +75 → +100
  • Banana Chip

    Option removed: ATK -5

    Option added: PEN -5

    Range: +100 → +125
  • Pineapple Chip

    HP: -75 → -50
  • Kiwi Chip

    Delay: -20 → -25
  • Orange Chip

    Option removed: Shield DEF -5

    Option added: HP -5%
  • Blueberry Core

    Option removed: PEN -5

    Option added: ATK -5%

    Range: +150 → +175
  • BlackBerry Core

    Option removed: Shield DEF -10

    HP: +200 → +250

    ATK: +20% → +25%
  • Raspberry Core

    Delay: -20% → -25%
  • Secret Heart

    Option removed: Shield DEF +10

    Option added: HP +5%

    Option added: HP recovery +10
  • Shimmery Scale

    Option removed: Shield DEF +5
  • Space Distorter

    Option removed: DEF -5

    Option added: Target's delay +15%

    Range: +175 → +150
  • Meteor Drive

    Option removed: Shield +50

    Option added: Stun target 5%

    Shield recovery: +15 → +10
  • Ancient Slab

    HP: +20% → +25%

    Shield: +20% → +25%

    Shield recovery: +10 → +15

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the attack mode did not work as set.
  • Some translation errors have been fixed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

Changed files in this update

Broken Universe Content Depot 1487681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.