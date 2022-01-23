Update: v.0.11.13

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.11.13, has arrived.
This update includes balance changes along with some improvements. 😊
This update includes a number of balance changes related to modules, along with the removal of Shield Defense stats. 😊
Shields take different damage depending on the weapon type and have the same appearance. Therefore, we decided to remove the Shield Defense stat because we thought that the involvement of defense also made the game too complicated. 🕹 Shield Defense stats have now been removed throughout the game, only the shield's stats and attributes are concerned. As a result, the Shield Defense upgrade is removed from the lander upgrade. Instead, the "Increase Starting Resources" upgrade was added. 😎 The currency used for the previous upgrade can be returned immediately when player log in to the game. We think the starting resource upgrade will be a great help to make the game easier. 🤗
Some of the elements in Chapter 2 and Chapter 4 boss stages were too powerful and sharply increased the difficulty of the game, so we have adjusted them, and many modules have been rebalanced. ⚙ It is expected that the performance of most of the modules used in the beginning will be increased so that they can be used more frequently, while at the same time reducing the difficulty of Chapters 3-5. 😄
v.0.11.13 Patch Note
Stat Simplified
"Shield Defense" stats have been removed.
The currency used to upgrade the lander's shield defense can be returned immediately by logging into the game.
New Lander Upgrade
A new lander upgrade has been added to increase starting resources.
Balance
2nd Chapter
- Giant Ostrich Egg
DEF: 8 → 4
4th Chapter
- Giant Cactus
HP: 120 → 150
DEF: 6 → 2
Delay: 150 → 200
HP Regeneration: 25 → 20
- Sandstorm
ATK: -8 → -5
5th Chapter
- Large Polluted Slime
HP: 200 → 175
- Pond of Solace
Cloud Delay: 125 → 100
7th Chapter
- Ice Pinwheel
PEN: 25 → 35
2nd Sub-chapter
- Organ
Fire ATK: 10 → 7
Modules
- Catalyst Tank
Option removed: Shield -15
- Fuel Provider
Resources: +20 → +15
- Battle Microchip
ATK: -2 → -1
PEN: +6 → +5
- entry-level barrier
Defense: +1 → +2
- Cheap Barrier
DEF: +1 → +2
- Iron Bumper
Resources: +20 → +15
- Giant Nut
Resources: +15 → +10
- Tungsten Gear
ATK: -2 → -1
- Wave Reader
Resources: +25 → +20
- Storage Battery
Option removed: Shield DEF -5
Option added: DEF -3
Shield: +15 → +20
- Polymer Stiffener
HP: +75 → +100
- Plasma Generator
Resources: +25 → +20
- Scaly Protector
Durability: +60 → +80
- Prism Plus
Resources: +35 → +30
- Apple Chip
HP: +75 → +100
- Banana Chip
Option removed: ATK -5
Option added: PEN -5
Range: +100 → +125
- Pineapple Chip
HP: -75 → -50
- Kiwi Chip
Delay: -20 → -25
- Orange Chip
Option removed: Shield DEF -5
Option added: HP -5%
- Blueberry Core
Option removed: PEN -5
Option added: ATK -5%
Range: +150 → +175
- BlackBerry Core
Option removed: Shield DEF -10
HP: +200 → +250
ATK: +20% → +25%
- Raspberry Core
Delay: -20% → -25%
- Secret Heart
Option removed: Shield DEF +10
Option added: HP +5%
Option added: HP recovery +10
- Shimmery Scale
Option removed: Shield DEF +5
- Space Distorter
Option removed: DEF -5
Option added: Target's delay +15%
Range: +175 → +150
- Meteor Drive
Option removed: Shield +50
Option added: Stun target 5%
Shield recovery: +15 → +10
- Ancient Slab
HP: +20% → +25%
Shield: +20% → +25%
Shield recovery: +10 → +15
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the attack mode did not work as set.
- Some translation errors have been fixed.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update