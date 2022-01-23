Update: v.0.11.13

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.13, has arrived.

This update includes balance changes along with some improvements. 😊

This update includes a number of balance changes related to modules, along with the removal of Shield Defense stats. 😊

Shields take different damage depending on the weapon type and have the same appearance. Therefore, we decided to remove the Shield Defense stat because we thought that the involvement of defense also made the game too complicated. 🕹 Shield Defense stats have now been removed throughout the game, only the shield's stats and attributes are concerned. As a result, the Shield Defense upgrade is removed from the lander upgrade. Instead, the "Increase Starting Resources" upgrade was added. 😎 The currency used for the previous upgrade can be returned immediately when player log in to the game. We think the starting resource upgrade will be a great help to make the game easier. 🤗

Some of the elements in Chapter 2 and Chapter 4 boss stages were too powerful and sharply increased the difficulty of the game, so we have adjusted them, and many modules have been rebalanced. ⚙ It is expected that the performance of most of the modules used in the beginning will be increased so that they can be used more frequently, while at the same time reducing the difficulty of Chapters 3-5. 😄

v.0.11.13 Patch Note

Stat Simplified

"Shield Defense" stats have been removed.

The currency used to upgrade the lander's shield defense can be returned immediately by logging into the game.

New Lander Upgrade

A new lander upgrade has been added to increase starting resources.

Balance

2nd Chapter

Giant Ostrich Egg

DEF: 8 → 4

4th Chapter

Giant Cactus

HP: 120 → 150

DEF: 6 → 2

Delay: 150 → 200

HP Regeneration: 25 → 20

ATK: -8 → -5

5th Chapter

Large Polluted Slime

HP: 200 → 175

Cloud Delay: 125 → 100

7th Chapter

Ice Pinwheel

PEN: 25 → 35

2nd Sub-chapter

Organ

Fire ATK: 10 → 7

Modules

Catalyst Tank

Option removed: Shield -15

Resources: +20 → +15

ATK: -2 → -1

PEN: +6 → +5

Defense: +1 → +2

DEF: +1 → +2

Resources: +20 → +15

Resources: +15 → +10

ATK: -2 → -1

Resources: +25 → +20

Option removed: Shield DEF -5

Option added: DEF -3

Shield: +15 → +20

HP: +75 → +100

Resources: +25 → +20

Durability: +60 → +80

Resources: +35 → +30

HP: +75 → +100

Option removed: ATK -5

Option added: PEN -5

Range: +100 → +125

HP: -75 → -50

Delay: -20 → -25

Option removed: Shield DEF -5

Option added: HP -5%

Option removed: PEN -5

Option added: ATK -5%

Range: +150 → +175

Option removed: Shield DEF -10

HP: +200 → +250

ATK: +20% → +25%

Delay: -20% → -25%

Option removed: Shield DEF +10

Option added: HP +5%

Option added: HP recovery +10

Option removed: Shield DEF +5

Option removed: DEF -5

Option added: Target's delay +15%

Range: +175 → +150

Option removed: Shield +50

Option added: Stun target 5%

Shield recovery: +15 → +10

HP: +20% → +25%

Shield: +20% → +25%

Shield recovery: +10 → +15

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the attack mode did not work as set.

Some translation errors have been fixed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊