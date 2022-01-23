 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 23 January 2022

Update 0.7.3.0

23 January 2022

  • Reworked Disabling Engine System
  • Adjusted COG(Center of Gravity) for all the ships
  • Engine RPM visuals
  • Fuel Visuals
  • Tweak engine behavior for all the ships
  • Fuel Consumption
  • Refuel at ports
  • Mooring points on the Syros drydocks
  • Remove unused panels from CG47 - Akizuki
  • Add minimap buttons for panning , when you will go to full screen you will not lose your previous location
  • Fixed keyboard issues caused rudders not be turned
  • Slower Rudder Transition with keyboard
  • Adjusted how fast ships can turn in high speed
  • Open/Close info panel with “I“
  • Various Bug fixes

Engine - Fuel Visuals

