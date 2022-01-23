Update 0.7.3.0
- Reworked Disabling Engine System
- Adjusted COG(Center of Gravity) for all the ships
- Engine RPM visuals
- Fuel Visuals
- Tweak engine behavior for all the ships
- Fuel Consumption
- Refuel at ports
- Mooring points on the Syros drydocks
- Remove unused panels from CG47 - Akizuki
- Add minimap buttons for panning , when you will go to full screen you will not lose your previous location
- Fixed keyboard issues caused rudders not be turned
- Slower Rudder Transition with keyboard
- Adjusted how fast ships can turn in high speed
- Open/Close info panel with “I“
- Various Bug fixes
Engine - Fuel Visuals
