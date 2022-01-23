 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 23 January 2022

Patch 1.0.10g

Patch 1.0.10g

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Few small bug and glitch fixes:

  • Rat Wheel sfx now less frequent while in Fast Forward mode.
  • Fixed dancer dying to poison while dancing glitch.
  • Fixed a few victory messages.
  • Fixed some glitches in post post game levels.
  • Fixed bug with unique wolf shaman double bite accessory.
  • Enemy Skill Isolate can no longer destroy trees.
  • Fixed a combat record glitch with secret hero.

View full patch notes in game by clicking on the "Patch 1.x.xx" button.

Forced healer unlock now triggers at 75% into Rank 3 instead of at 25% into Rank 4.

(You'll always unlock a healer if you don't have at least 3 healers once you are Rank 3 and 3/4s)

