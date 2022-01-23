- Performance improvements
- Some trees cut down will leave stumps now
- Added item descriptions in crafting panel
- Moa and Chickens will wander away from nests now
- Fixed grape icon
- Can now collect eggs from nests
- Stronger tools now break resources faster rather than gather more from one resource
- Clothing properly insulates now
- Day cycle is shorter
- Added a death screen and cause of death
- Added a random seed button
- Fixed grape trees being planted under the terrain
Oldowan Playtest update for 23 January 2022
Oldowan Version 0.2.3 (Playtest) Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update