Oldowan Playtest update for 23 January 2022

Oldowan Version 0.2.3 (Playtest) Released

23 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance improvements
  • Some trees cut down will leave stumps now
  • Added item descriptions in crafting panel
  • Moa and Chickens will wander away from nests now
  • Fixed grape icon
  • Can now collect eggs from nests
  • Stronger tools now break resources faster rather than gather more from one resource
  • Clothing properly insulates now
  • Day cycle is shorter
  • Added a death screen and cause of death
  • Added a random seed button
  • Fixed grape trees being planted under the terrain

