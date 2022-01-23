The beta channel has been opened

change log

Fixed an issue where the previous version of myfinder monitored pie chart percentages was displayed incorrectly

Optimize the dock display hide mode

Increases dock skin function

Optimized custom icon detection to prevent custom icons from applying double masks

Preferences - The theme adds the function of uploading dock skins. You can select upload to workshop in the dock theme menu, and then select the compressed zip file of the theme that has been packaged. The compressed file must be packaged with the theme name folder, not only the dockskin folder. , then + select a preview image of a skin, the edit box is the name of the theme, which can be modified manually

At present, this upload is only a temporary and crude way, and a complete creative workshop program will be produced later.

