The beta channel has been opened

change log
- Fixed an issue where the previous version of myfinder monitored pie chart percentages was displayed incorrectly
- Optimize the dock display hide mode
- Increases dock skin function
- Optimized custom icon detection to prevent custom icons from applying double masks
Preferences - The theme adds the function of uploading dock skins. You can select upload to workshop in the dock theme menu, and then select the compressed zip file of the theme that has been packaged. The compressed file must be packaged with the theme name folder, not only the dockskin folder. , then + select a preview image of a skin, the edit box is the name of the theme, which can be modified manually
At present, this upload is only a temporary and crude way, and a complete creative workshop program will be produced later.
[url=store.steampowered.com/news/app/1787090/view/3095662958131797065]
For more details, please check the previous announcement
[/url]
Changed depots in testversion branch