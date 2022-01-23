 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MyDockFinder update for 23 January 2022

The beta channel has been opened

Share · View all patches · Build 8069468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

change log
  • Fixed an issue where the previous version of myfinder monitored pie chart percentages was displayed incorrectly
  • Optimize the dock display hide mode
  • Increases dock skin function
  • Optimized custom icon detection to prevent custom icons from applying double masks

Preferences - The theme adds the function of uploading dock skins. You can select upload to workshop in the dock theme menu, and then select the compressed zip file of the theme that has been packaged. The compressed file must be packaged with the theme name folder, not only the dockskin folder. , then + select a preview image of a skin, the edit box is the name of the theme, which can be modified manually

At present, this upload is only a temporary and crude way, and a complete creative workshop program will be produced later.

[url=store.steampowered.com/news/app/1787090/view/3095662958131797065]

For more details, please check the previous announcement

[/url]

Changed depots in testversion branch

View more data in app history for build 8069468
MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.