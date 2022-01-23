 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

YoloMouse update for 23 January 2022

YoloMouse 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8069342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More polishins and fixins...

Added right-click taskbar menu for faster access to key settings and actions.

When changing windows cursors, picker menu (CTRL ALT C) now offers option to only change for the focused app instead. Note that directly rebinding some windows apps is not yet fully supported (example: calculator).

Otherwise several key fixes. One major one should tackle most multimonitor issues. Another prevents Steam Overlay from overlaying YM.

UPDATES

  • new: taskbar right click menu. moved shutdown button from settings here.
  • new: in cursor picker: if chosen cursor is windows cursor, offer option to change cursor for that app only (instead of globally)
  • update: cursor picker layout
  • fix: several multimonitor issues by moving the overlay to the monitor with the cursor, rather than having a single giant overlay for all
  • fix: "start with windows" not working for basic windows accounts
  • fix: prevent steam overlay from hooking into YM
  • improve: cursor bind logic for some games

NEXT

  • improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, locale, preview buffs
  • new: cursor picker: show selectable list of all known game/app cursors to bind instead of just currently visible cursor

LATER

  • cursor editor for basic cursors
  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • steam workshop and something equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

Changed files in this update

YoloMouse Content Depot 1283971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.