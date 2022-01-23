YoloMouse 1.2.3

More polishins and fixins...
Added right-click taskbar menu for faster access to key settings and actions.
When changing windows cursors, picker menu (CTRL ALT C) now offers option to only change for the focused app instead. Note that directly rebinding some windows apps is not yet fully supported (example: calculator).
Otherwise several key fixes. One major one should tackle most multimonitor issues. Another prevents Steam Overlay from overlaying YM.
UPDATES
- new: taskbar right click menu. moved shutdown button from settings here.
- new: in cursor picker: if chosen cursor is windows cursor, offer option to change cursor for that app only (instead of globally)
- update: cursor picker layout
- fix: several multimonitor issues by moving the overlay to the monitor with the cursor, rather than having a single giant overlay for all
- fix: "start with windows" not working for basic windows accounts
- fix: prevent steam overlay from hooking into YM
- improve: cursor bind logic for some games
NEXT
- improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, locale, preview buffs
- new: cursor picker: show selectable list of all known game/app cursors to bind instead of just currently visible cursor
LATER
- cursor editor for basic cursors
- customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
- steam workshop and something equivalent for regular version
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
