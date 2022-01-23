I fixed a bunch of important bugs in this patch, and made secrets easier to find. I also removed a bunch of ammo and health because the game was too easy. In the process, I probably made it too hard. I'm going to rebalance it again in the opposite direction, but this will take a day or two. The bugs I fixed were so important that I wanted to push this out now, even though it's probably too hard. I apologize in advance if there's not enough health and ammo. I'll be fixing that in the coming day or two. Balancing is hard.
Break update for 23 January 2022
Patch 3: Difficulty changes, it's probably too hard now. Also bug fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
