 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Break update for 23 January 2022

Patch 3: Difficulty changes, it's probably too hard now. Also bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8069312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed a bunch of important bugs in this patch, and made secrets easier to find. I also removed a bunch of ammo and health because the game was too easy. In the process, I probably made it too hard. I'm going to rebalance it again in the opposite direction, but this will take a day or two. The bugs I fixed were so important that I wanted to push this out now, even though it's probably too hard. I apologize in advance if there's not enough health and ammo. I'll be fixing that in the coming day or two. Balancing is hard.

Changed files in this update

Break Content Depot 1213151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.