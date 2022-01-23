(Quiet Modding Update, Shhhhh)

If you look in the project folder, you'll now find tools, examples, and instructions for modding Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.
Here's what you can do:
- Change existing character portraits and add new player portraits of your own
- Modify game text and translations
- Add new organs to buy, sell, and list on the intergalactic organ stock market
We're going to be making a much bigger deal about this soon, but we also wanted to get this in your hands as soon as it was ready rather than delay for a splashy announcement--if only to make sure that it all worked. Thanks for your continued support and passion for our meat-filled universe.
--Xalavier
