(Quiet Modding Update, Shhhhh)

If you look in the project folder, you'll now find tools, examples, and instructions for modding Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

Here's what you can do:

Change existing character portraits and add new player portraits of your own

Modify game text and translations

Add new organs to buy, sell, and list on the intergalactic organ stock market

We're going to be making a much bigger deal about this soon, but we also wanted to get this in your hands as soon as it was ready rather than delay for a splashy announcement--if only to make sure that it all worked. Thanks for your continued support and passion for our meat-filled universe.

--Xalavier